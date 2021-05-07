We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Dollar Tree, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$21b - US$3.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Therefore, Dollar Tree has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Multiline Retail industry.

NasdaqGS:DLTR Return on Capital Employed May 7th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Dollar Tree's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dollar Tree here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Dollar Tree is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 23%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Dollar Tree is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 44% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Dollar Tree can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Dollar Tree does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Dollar Tree that you might be interested in.

While Dollar Tree may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

