We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Carriage Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$94m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Carriage Services has an ROCE of 8.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.4% average generated by the Consumer Services industry.

NYSE:CSV Return on Capital Employed January 18th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Carriage Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Carriage Services here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Carriage Services Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 8.5%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 34% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Carriage Services' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Carriage Services is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 132% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Carriage Services can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Carriage Services does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

