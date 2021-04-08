We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bonanza Creek Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = US$67m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, Bonanza Creek Energy has an ROCE of 6.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 7.9%.

NYSE:BCEI Return on Capital Employed April 8th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bonanza Creek Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bonanza Creek Energy.

So How Is Bonanza Creek Energy's ROCE Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Bonanza Creek Energy has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 6.0%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Bonanza Creek Energy has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 87% in the last five years. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

One more thing, we've spotted 4 warning signs facing Bonanza Creek Energy that you might find interesting.

While Bonanza Creek Energy may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.