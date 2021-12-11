We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Axcelis Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$95m ÷ (US$711m - US$137m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Axcelis Technologies has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 14%.

NasdaqGS:ACLS Return on Capital Employed December 11th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Axcelis Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Axcelis Technologies here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Axcelis Technologies is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 128%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Axcelis Technologies' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Axcelis Technologies is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Axcelis Technologies does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

