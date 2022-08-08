We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Amplify Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$12m ÷ (US$457m - US$188m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Amplify Energy has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 15%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Amplify Energy's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Amplify Energy's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

It's great to see that Amplify Energy has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. In regards to capital employed, Amplify Energy is using 70% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 41% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

What We Can Learn From Amplify Energy's ROCE

In the end, Amplify Energy has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 28% to shareholders over the last three years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

