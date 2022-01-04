We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Alliance Data Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$22b - US$13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Alliance Data Systems has an ROCE of 14%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 14%.

NYSE:ADS Return on Capital Employed January 4th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Alliance Data Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alliance Data Systems here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Alliance Data Systems. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 84%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Alliance Data Systems appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 42% less capital to run its operation. Alliance Data Systems may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 58% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

In Conclusion...

From what we've seen above, Alliance Data Systems has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Given the stock has declined 61% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Alliance Data Systems does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

While Alliance Data Systems may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

