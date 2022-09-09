We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on AGCO is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$9.9b - US$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, AGCO has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Machinery industry. NYSE:AGCO Return on Capital Employed September 9th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AGCO compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AGCO here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

AGCO has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 167% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that AGCO has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 75% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for AGCO (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

