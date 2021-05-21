We Like Seagate Technology's (NASDAQ:STX) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Seagate Technology, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$8.6b - US$3.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Thus, Seagate Technology has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Tech industry average of 6.9%.

NasdaqGS:STX Return on Capital Employed May 21st 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Seagate Technology compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Seagate Technology here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Seagate Technology is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 120% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Seagate Technology's ROCE

To bring it all together, Seagate Technology has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And a remarkable 505% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Seagate Technology does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Seagate Technology that you might be interested in.

Seagate Technology is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

