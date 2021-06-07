We Like Live Ventures' (NASDAQ:LIVE) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Live Ventures' (NASDAQ:LIVE) look very promising so lets take a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Live Ventures:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$32m ÷ (US$196m - US$55m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Live Ventures has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

NasdaqCM:LIVE Return on Capital Employed June 7th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Live Ventures' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Live Ventures, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Live Ventures Tell Us?

Live Ventures has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 23% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 394% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line On Live Ventures' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Live Ventures' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And a remarkable 514% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Live Ventures does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

Live Ventures is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.