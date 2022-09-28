We Like Insteel Industries' (NYSE:IIIN) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Insteel Industries' (NYSE:IIIN) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Insteel Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.42 = US$162m ÷ (US$481m - US$95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Insteel Industries has an ROCE of 42%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:IIIN Return on Capital Employed September 28th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Insteel Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Insteel Industries is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 42%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 63%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Insteel Industries has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 19% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

