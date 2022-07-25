We Like Ingles Markets' (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Ingles Markets, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$375m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$288m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Ingles Markets has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGS:IMKT.A Return on Capital Employed July 25th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Ingles Markets, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Ingles Markets. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 20%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 26% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Ingles Markets thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Ingles Markets can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 242% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Ingles Markets can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Ingles Markets that we think you should be aware of.

