We Like AdvanSix's (NYSE:ASIX) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in AdvanSix's (NYSE:ASIX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AdvanSix:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$234m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$307m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, AdvanSix has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

NYSE:ASIX Return on Capital Employed July 20th 2022

In the above chart we have measured AdvanSix's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AdvanSix here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

AdvanSix is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 20%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 72% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at AdvanSix thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From AdvanSix's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that AdvanSix can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Considering the stock has delivered 3.9% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

