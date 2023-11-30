We Learned a Lot From Charlie Munger

The Motley Fool's mission is to make the world smarter, happier, and richer. One of the investing gurus helping us figure out how to do that was Charlie Munger, the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett's right-hand man. Munger died Nov. 28 at age 99, but his legacy lives on. Here, a few Fool.com contributors share their thoughts about this investing icon.

We should all be so lucky as Warren Buffett, to have such a great colleague and friend for many decades. At least Mr. Munger offered his thoughts and opinions freely and frequently, so we can keep learning from him. And we can laugh at his many hilarious quips, too. -- Selena Maranjian

Charlie Munger had an incredible impact on both my investing and professional life. His clear-spoken, plain-truth, no-nonsense approach taught me the value of seeking out approaches that were both functional and simple. I've found that works incredibly well in the stock market and in business, and my family is in a much better place thanks to his wisdom. –- Chuck Saletta

It wasn't uncommon for me to need a dictionary when listening to Charlie Munger speak -- the man was clearly brilliant. But it wasn't his brilliance that inspired me but rather his simplicity. His ability to make rational investing decisions based on simplified logic is something you won't find elsewhere. If wisdom is knowledge correctly applied, then the title of "wise investor" is befitting for Munger. -- Jon Quast

Warren Buffett said that Charlie Munger always made him think and often made him laugh. I can say the same thing. Munger had a unique ability to distill profound truths in a pithy -- and frequently funny -- way. He has been and will always be one of the legends in the investing world. -- Keith Speights

