We Have More Inflation Than You Think, But It's Not Where You're Looking

Money printing has not moved the CPI inflation meter. Has that puzzled you?

The fact is that there has been serious inflation. It’s all been in security prices

Security price gains in the era of quantitative easing are illusory.

Some inflation is good, and necessary to keep the economy moving. Good inflation is just enough money supply to keep the economy growing at an acceptable pace, which in the U.S is about 3% annual growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If the economy slows down, the Fed can stimulate by “printing money.” If it heats up, the Fed can slow down the money supply and increase interest rates.

Recent Fed actions in response to the meltdown in 2008 have created a new and unique situation. Quantitative easing (QE) has increased the money supply but inflation as measured by increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has remained subdued at around 2%. The reason is that QE has created a non-traditional rise in inflation by inflating security prices but not consumer goods. We have serious inflation, but not in the traditional consumer measure.

Economists use the following formula to understand consumer inflation:

P= MV

Where P = Price increases (inflation), M= Money supply and V= Velocity

The “M” has increased by $4 trillion under QE, but it has not moved the “P” needle because “V” velocity has been very low. Velocity is the speed at which money circulates. It’s been low because the new QE money is going to a small group of investors who are not spending it. Instead they are investing it, and inflating security prices. QE buys mortgage-backed bonds from issuers and investors, who in turn use the proceeds to buy stocks and bonds, especially in share buy-backs. True underlying inflation has not been manifested in CPI. It’s showing up big time in stock and bond price inflation.

You can view that QE “worked” by buoying up security prices which in turn reversed the 2008 recession threat. The wealth effect headed off recession, but it did in fact amplify wealth disparity, with the rich getting richer. The unwinding of QE could easily lead to “Bad” or even “Ugly” inflation. This is not over yet.

The Illusion of Wealth

The unprecedented run-up in the prices of stocks and bonds has been manufactured. It’s an illusion, pumped up by $trillions of Fed intervention. Like any other magic trick, the illusion is, well, illusory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.