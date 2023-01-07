We Found the Best 8 TikTok Accounts for Costco Shoppers

Many people invest in a Costco membership to save on groceries and everyday essentials. If you're looking for tips on what Costco buys are worth your money, you may want to look to social media for guidance. TikTok is an excellent place to watch videos to effectively plan your next Costco haul. Keep reading to discover the best TikTok accounts for Costco shoppers.

The eight best TikTok accounts for Costco shoppers

Check out the below TikTok accounts for lots of Costco shopping inspiration and ways to save.

Costcobuys is a popular TikTok account with more than 485,000 followers. The videos highlight available Costco products that you might want to check out and money-saving deals. This account also shares the top five buys for the week each week, so you can find out which bargains are worth it.

This account features a mother-daughter duo -- and they're big fans of Costco. The majority of their videos are Costco product reviews. Some of their videos compare Sam's Club and Costco products to help shoppers decide which warehouse club version is the best. This valuable resource can help you decide what items to put in your cart the next time you go to Costco.

Another TikTok account that Costco shoppers will love is Costcoguide. With over 500,000 followers, these videos get a lot of attention. You can learn more about new products and fantastic buys that fit your budget. With so many products available, Costco can sometimes be overwhelming, so this account can help you create a better shopping list.

For shoppers who like to use their Costco membership to load up on clothes and accessories, Costcocouture is an excellent TikTok account to follow. These videos showcase affordable fashion finds at the popular warehouse club. If you want to upgrade your wardrobe without going into credit card debt, you'll enjoy their content.

Costco sells much more than food, toiletries, and electronics. You can also find great home decor items. Carissa shares home decor tips on her TikTok account. While she highlights deals available at various stores, Costco is one of the retailers she regularly visits. She will guide you toward the right buys if you want to make your home a better place while following a budget.

This couple shares their journey to living a debt-free life. Through their videos, they discuss financial topics like how to save more money and pay off debt faster. They also share the best money-saving deals found at Costco and Trader Joe's. This is a good account to follow if you want to stretch your dollars further while shopping at Costco.

Sophie shares a mix of content with her TikTok community, including must-try easy recipes, and her favorite healthy shopping finds. She frequently shops at Costco and makes videos sharing her weekly hauls. If you follow a healthy lifestyle and want some cost-effective Costco recommendations, you should give Sophie a follow.

Another can't-miss TikTok account is Costcoaisles. Most of the videos show off new products, discuss top Costco finds, and which items are a big win for your wallet. Whether you're a new member or you've been shopping at Costco for a while, this account is a valuable resource.

Discount finds can help you stay on top of your money goals

With increasing prices everywhere, buying groceries and everyday household items can get expensive quickly. You can keep more money in your checking account by loading your shopping cart with great deals at retailers like Costco. These TikTok creators may help you get more value from your Costco membership so you can reach your personal finance goals.

