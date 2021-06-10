We Discuss Why WisdomTree Investments, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WETF) CEO Compensation May Be Closely Reviewed

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has not performed well recently and CEO Jono Steinberg will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 17 June 2021. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Jono Steinberg Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.0b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$2.9m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 52% compared to last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$550k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$2.4m. This suggests that WisdomTree Investments remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Jono Steinberg holds US$58m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$550k US$550k 19% Other US$2.3m US$5.5m 81% Total Compensation US$2.9m US$6.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 13% of total compensation represents salary and 87% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that WisdomTree Investments pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:WETF CEO Compensation June 10th 2021

Over the last three years, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 104% per year. It saw its revenue drop 1.6% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -32% over three years would not have pleased WisdomTree Investments, Inc. shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 2 warning signs for WisdomTree Investments (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.