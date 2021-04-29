We Discuss Why The CEO Of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Is Due For A Pay Rise

The solid performance at MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been impressive and shareholders will probably be pleased to know that CEO James Stewart has delivered. At the upcoming AGM on 05 May 2021, they will get a chance to hear the board review the company results, discuss future strategy and cast their vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Let's take a look at why we think the CEO has done a good job and we'll present the case for a bump in pay.

How Does Total Compensation For James Stewart Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that MGM Growth Properties LLC has a market capitalization of US$11b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$4.2m for the year to December 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$850k.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$7.5m. This suggests that James Stewart is paid below the industry median. Moreover, James Stewart also holds US$4.8m worth of MGM Growth Properties stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$850k US$834k 20% Other US$3.3m US$3.2m 80% Total Compensation US$4.2m US$4.1m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 15% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 85% is other remuneration. MGM Growth Properties pays out 20% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

MGM Growth Properties LLC's Growth

MGM Growth Properties LLC's funds from operations (FFO) grew 11% per yearover the last three years. Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has MGM Growth Properties LLC Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 54% over three years, MGM Growth Properties LLC has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for MGM Growth Properties (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

