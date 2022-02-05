We Discuss Why Simulations Plus, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SLP) CEO May Deserve A Higher Pay Packet

Shareholders will be pleased by the robust performance of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) recently and this will be kept in mind in the upcoming AGM on 11 February 2022. They will probably be more interested in hearing the board discuss future initiatives to further improve the business as they vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is fair and may even warrant a raise.

How Does Total Compensation For Shawn O'Connor Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Simulations Plus, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$819m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.1m for the year to August 2021. That's a notable increase of 45% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$444k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$4.2m. This suggests that Shawn O'Connor is paid below the industry median.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$444k US$350k 41% Other US$628k US$389k 59% Total Compensation US$1.1m US$739k 100%

On an industry level, around 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. Simulations Plus is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

NasdaqGS:SLP CEO Compensation February 5th 2022

A Look at Simulations Plus, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Simulations Plus, Inc. saw earnings per share stay pretty flat over the last three years. Its revenue is up 12% over the last year.

We would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And the improvement in EPSis modest but respectable. So while performance isn't amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Simulations Plus, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 112%, over three years, would leave most Simulations Plus, Inc. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Overall, the company hasn't done too poorly performance-wise, but we would like to see some improvement. If it manages to keep up the current streak, CEO remuneration could well be one of shareholders' least concerns. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 1 warning sign for Simulations Plus that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

