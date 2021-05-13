We Discuss Why Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated's (NYSE:RGA) CEO Compensation May Be Closely Reviewed

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has not performed well recently and CEO Anna Manning will probably need to up their game. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 19 May 2021. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Anna Manning Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a market capitalization of US$8.6b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$9.0m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 11% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$7.8m. So it looks like Reinsurance Group of America compensates Anna Manning in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Anna Manning directly owns US$7.0m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 11% Other US$8.0m US$7.1m 89% Total Compensation US$9.0m US$8.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 17% of total compensation represents salary and 83% is other remuneration. Reinsurance Group of America sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated's Growth Numbers

NYSE:RGA CEO Compensation May 13th 2021

Over the last three years, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has shrunk its earnings per share by 30% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 10% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And while it's good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn't really fast enough for us to put aside my concerns around EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 11% for the shareholders, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Reinsurance Group of America that investors should look into moving forward.

Important note: Reinsurance Group of America is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.