We Discuss Why BJ's Restaurants, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BJRI) CEO Will Find It Hard To Get A Pay Rise From Shareholders This Year

Performance at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has not been particularly rosy recently and shareholders will likely be holding CEO Greg Trojan and the board accountable for this. There is an opportunity for shareholders to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration at the AGM coming up on 09 June 2021. We think most shareholders will probably pass the CEO compensation, based on what we gathered.

Comparing BJ's Restaurants, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.4m over the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$805k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$3.6m. That is to say, Greg Trojan is paid under the industry median. Moreover, Greg Trojan also holds US$3.6m worth of BJ's Restaurants stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$805k US$850k 33% Other US$1.6m US$1.5m 67% Total Compensation US$2.4m US$2.4m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 22% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 78% of the pie. BJ's Restaurants is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at BJ's Restaurants, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:BJRI CEO Compensation June 3rd 2021

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 87% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 34%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 4.3% for the shareholders, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 2 warning signs for BJ's Restaurants that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

