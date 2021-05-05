We Discuss Why Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUBN) CEO Compensation May Be Closely Reviewed

The results at Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Bob Dumas bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 11 May 2021. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

Comparing Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$126m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$420k for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 12% compared to last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$335.1k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$574k. From this we gather that Bob Dumas is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Bob Dumas holds US$1.4m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$335k US$329k 80% Other US$85k US$149k 20% Total Compensation US$420k US$477k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 43% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 57% of the pie. Auburn National Bancorporation is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGM:AUBN CEO Compensation May 5th 2021

Over the last three years, Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 1.4% per year. Its revenue is down 1.3% over the previous year.

A lack of EPS improvement is not good to see. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 11% for the shareholders, Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 1 warning sign for Auburn National Bancorporation that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Switching gears from Auburn National Bancorporation, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.