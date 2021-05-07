We Discuss Why Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.'s (NYSE:APLE) CEO Compensation May Be Closely Reviewed

The results at Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Justin Knight bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 13 May 2021. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Justin Knight Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.5b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.9m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 15% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$494k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$5.4m. From this we gather that Justin Knight is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Justin Knight also holds US$23m worth of Apple Hospitality REIT stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$494k US$525k 13% Other US$3.4m US$4.1m 87% Total Compensation US$3.9m US$4.6m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Apple Hospitality REIT allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.'s Growth

NYSE:APLE CEO Compensation May 7th 2021

Over the last three years, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has shrunk its funds from operations (FFO) by 67% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 52%.

The decline in FFO is a bit concerning. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 3.7% for the shareholders, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Apple Hospitality REIT that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Apple Hospitality REIT is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.