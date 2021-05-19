We Discuss Why Ambac Financial Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMBC) CEO Compensation May Be Closely Reviewed

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) has not performed well recently and CEO Claude LeBlanc will probably need to up their game. At the upcoming AGM on 25 May 2021, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Claude LeBlanc Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$663m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$6.0m over the year to December 2020. That's just a smallish increase of 7.6% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$900k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$2.9m. Hence, we can conclude that Claude LeBlanc is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Claude LeBlanc also holds US$4.3m worth of Ambac Financial Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$900k US$900k 15% Other US$5.1m US$4.7m 85% Total Compensation US$6.0m US$5.6m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 18% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 82% is other remuneration. Ambac Financial Group sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Ambac Financial Group, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:AMBC CEO Compensation May 19th 2021

Over the last three years, Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 80% per year. It saw its revenue drop 11% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 25% for the shareholders, Ambac Financial Group, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for Ambac Financial Group (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.