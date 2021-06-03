We Discuss Why AdvanSix Inc.'s (NYSE:ASIX) CEO Compensation May Be Closely Reviewed

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) recently. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 10 June 2021. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Erin Kane Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, AdvanSix Inc. has a market capitalization of US$910m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.4m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 14% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$862k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$4.2m. So it looks like AdvanSix compensates Erin Kane in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Erin Kane directly owns US$8.2m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$862k US$774k 20% Other US$3.5m US$3.1m 80% Total Compensation US$4.4m US$3.8m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 17% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 83% is other remuneration. According to our research, AdvanSix has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at AdvanSix Inc.'s Growth Numbers

AdvanSix Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 18% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 4.2%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has AdvanSix Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 18% over three years, some AdvanSix Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for AdvanSix that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

