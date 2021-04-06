We Discuss Why A. O. Smith Corporation's (NYSE:AOS) CEO May Deserve A Higher Pay Packet

Shareholders will probably not be disappointed by the robust results at A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) recently and they will be keeping this in mind as they go into the AGM on 13 April 2021. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy to further improve the business and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. In our analysis below, we discuss why we think the CEO compensation looks acceptable and the case for a raise.

Comparing A. O. Smith Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that A. O. Smith Corporation has a market capitalization of US$11b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$5.2m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 36% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$869k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$8.7m. In other words, A. O. Smith pays its CEO lower than the industry median. What's more, Kevin Wheeler holds US$2.5m worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$869k US$930k 17% Other US$4.3m US$2.9m 83% Total Compensation US$5.2m US$3.8m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. A. O. Smith is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A. O. Smith Corporation's Growth

Over the past three years, A. O. Smith Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 7.5% per year. Its revenue is down 3.2% over the previous year.

We would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has A. O. Smith Corporation Been A Good Investment?

A. O. Smith Corporation has generated a total shareholder return of 14% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Overall, the company hasn't done too poorly performance-wise, but we would like to see some improvement. Assuming the business continues to grow at a good clip, few shareholders would raise any objections to the CEO's remuneration. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

