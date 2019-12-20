We Did The Math XLY Can Go To $137

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF (Symbol: XLY), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $136.92 per unit.

With XLY trading at a recent price near $124.77 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.74% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of XLY's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN). Although LB has traded at a recent price of $18.40/share, the average analyst target is 17.75% higher at $21.67/share. Similarly, DRI has 16.19% upside from the recent share price of $109.03 if the average analyst target price of $126.68/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting LEN to reach a target price of $62.92/share, which is 13.91% above the recent price of $55.24. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LB, DRI, and LEN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF XLY $124.77 $136.92 9.74% L Brands, Inc LB $18.40 $21.67 17.75% Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI $109.03 $126.68 16.19% Lennar Corp LEN $55.24 $62.92 13.91%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

