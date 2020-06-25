We Did The Math XLRE Can Go To $38

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF (Symbol: XLRE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $37.81 per unit.

With XLRE trading at a recent price near $33.96 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.35% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of XLRE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA), Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL), and SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC). Although MAA has traded at a recent price of $110.52/share, the average analyst target is 14.08% higher at $126.08/share. Similarly, WELL has 12.94% upside from the recent share price of $49.38 if the average analyst target price of $55.77/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SBAC to reach a target price of $324.23/share, which is 12.67% above the recent price of $287.77. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MAA, WELL, and SBAC:

Combined, MAA, WELL, and SBAC represent 9.21% of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

.hctblstyle { font-family: Arial; font-size: 12px; width: 100%; }.hctblstyle th { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #999999; background-color: #EFEFEF; }.hctblstyle td { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #AAAAAA; background-color: #FEFEFE; }

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF XLRE $33.96 $37.81 11.35% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc MAA $110.52 $126.08 14.08% Welltower Inc WELL $49.38 $55.77 12.94% SBA Communications Corp SBAC $287.77 $324.23 12.67%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.