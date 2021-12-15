We Did The Math VONG Can Go To $85

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: VONG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $84.74 per unit.

With VONG trading at a recent price near $76.53 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.72% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VONG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND), New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR), and Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES). Although FND has traded at a recent price of $122.66/share, the average analyst target is 19.23% higher at $146.25/share. Similarly, NEWR has 17.35% upside from the recent share price of $98.28 if the average analyst target price of $115.33/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ARES to reach a target price of $87.20/share, which is 13.73% above the recent price of $76.67. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FND, NEWR, and ARES:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF VONG $76.53 $84.74 10.72% Floor & Decor Holdings Inc FND $122.66 $146.25 19.23% New Relic Inc NEWR $98.28 $115.33 17.35% Ares Management Corp ARES $76.67 $87.20 13.73%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

