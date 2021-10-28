We Did The Math VOE Can Go To $159

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $158.86 per unit.

With VOE trading at a recent price near $144.75 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.75% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VOE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: OLPX), Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG). Although OLPX has traded at a recent price of $26.46/share, the average analyst target is 33.03% higher at $35.20/share. Similarly, EQH has 22.35% upside from the recent share price of $33.51 if the average analyst target price of $41.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PCG to reach a target price of $13.50/share, which is 16.58% above the recent price of $11.58. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of OLPX, EQH, and PCG:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF VOE $144.75 $158.86 9.75% OLPX $26.46 $35.20 33.03% Equitable Holdings Inc EQH $33.51 $41.00 22.35% PG&E Corp PCG $11.58 $13.50 16.58%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

