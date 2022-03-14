We Did The Math VIOV Can Go To $213

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $212.85 per unit.

With VIOV trading at a recent price near $173.70 per unit, that means that analysts see 22.54% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VIOV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII), REGENXBIO Inc (Symbol: RGNX), and Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR). Although RCII has traded at a recent price of $25.92/share, the average analyst target is 107.78% higher at $53.86/share. Similarly, RGNX has 102.77% upside from the recent share price of $28.11 if the average analyst target price of $57.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting NKTR to reach a target price of $19.89/share, which is 87.09% above the recent price of $10.63. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of RCII, RGNX, and NKTR:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF VIOV $173.70 $212.85 22.54% Rent-A-Center Inc. RCII $25.92 $53.86 107.78% REGENXBIO Inc RGNX $28.11 $57.00 102.77% Nektar Therapeutics NKTR $10.63 $19.89 87.09%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

