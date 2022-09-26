We Did The Math VIOO Can Go To $223

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $223.49 per unit.

With VIOO trading at a recent price near $163.55 per unit, that means that analysts see 36.65% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VIOO's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are M/I Homes Inc (Symbol: MHO), Arconic Corp (Symbol: ARNC), and Diebold Nixdorf Inc (Symbol: DBD). Although MHO has traded at a recent price of $37.76/share, the average analyst target is 119.81% higher at $83.00/share. Similarly, ARNC has 93.48% upside from the recent share price of $18.09 if the average analyst target price of $35.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DBD to reach a target price of $5.00/share, which is 81.82% above the recent price of $2.75. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MHO, ARNC, and DBD:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF VIOO $163.55 $223.49 36.65% M/I Homes Inc MHO $37.76 $83.00 119.81% Arconic Corp ARNC $18.09 $35.00 93.48% Diebold Nixdorf Inc DBD $2.75 $5.00 81.82%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

