We Did The Math MGV Can Go To $84

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $84.50 per unit.

With MGV trading at a recent price near $75.84 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.42% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of MGV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: BRK.B), Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB). Although BRK.B has traded at a recent price of $194.52/share, the average analyst target is 25.44% higher at $244.00/share. Similarly, FITB has 15.75% upside from the recent share price of $19.54 if the average analyst target price of $22.62/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BIIB to reach a target price of $307.04/share, which is 12.75% above the recent price of $272.33. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BRK.B, FITB, and BIIB:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF MGV $75.84 $84.50 11.42% BRK.B $194.52 $244.00 25.44% Fifth Third Bancorp FITB $19.54 $22.62 15.75% Biogen Inc BIIB $272.33 $307.04 12.75%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

