We Did The Math IUSG Can Go To $76

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (Symbol: IUSG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $76.34 per unit.

With IUSG trading at a recent price near $64.47 per unit, that means that analysts see 18.41% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IUSG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), Syneos Health Inc (Symbol: SYNH), and Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP). Although LPX has traded at a recent price of $27.20/share, the average analyst target is 25.52% higher at $34.14/share. Similarly, SYNH has 24.56% upside from the recent share price of $62.82 if the average analyst target price of $78.25/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PRSP to reach a target price of $29.75/share, which is 22.53% above the recent price of $24.28. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LPX, SYNH, and PRSP:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF IUSG $64.47 $76.34 18.41% Louisiana-Pacific Corp LPX $27.20 $34.14 25.52% Syneos Health Inc SYNH $62.82 $78.25 24.56% Perspecta Inc PRSP $24.28 $29.75 22.53%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

