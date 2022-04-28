We Did The Math IJJ Can Go To $128

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (Symbol: IJJ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $128.22 per unit.

With IJJ trading at a recent price near $103.27 per unit, that means that analysts see 24.16% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IJJ's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX), and ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN). Although HOG has traded at a recent price of $36.32/share, the average analyst target is 39.50% higher at $50.67/share. Similarly, SIX has 39.20% upside from the recent share price of $39.83 if the average analyst target price of $55.44/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MAN to reach a target price of $123.11/share, which is 37.05% above the recent price of $89.83. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HOG, SIX, and MAN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF IJJ $103.27 $128.22 24.16% Harley-Davidson Inc HOG $36.32 $50.67 39.50% Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX $39.83 $55.44 39.20% ManpowerGroup Inc MAN $89.83 $123.11 37.05%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

