We Did The Math IHF Can Go To $302

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (Symbol: IHF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $302.39 per unit.

With IHF trading at a recent price near $264.89 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.16% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IHF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), and Phreesia Inc (Symbol: PHR). Although HIMS has traded at a recent price of $11.12/share, the average analyst target is 43.88% higher at $16.00/share. Similarly, INSP has 21.98% upside from the recent share price of $198.70 if the average analyst target price of $242.38/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PHR to reach a target price of $67.86/share, which is 14.19% above the recent price of $59.43. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HIMS, INSP, and PHR:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF IHF $264.89 $302.39 14.16% Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS $11.12 $16.00 43.88% Inspire Medical Systems Inc INSP $198.70 $242.38 21.98% Phreesia Inc PHR $59.43 $67.86 14.19%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

