We Did The Math FTLB Can Go To $24

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (Symbol: FTLB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $24.17 per unit.

With FTLB trading at a recent price near $21.88 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.49% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FTLB's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Symbol: BUD), Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP), and Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK). Although BUD has traded at a recent price of $69.36/share, the average analyst target is 28.80% higher at $89.33/share. Similarly, CQP has 21.56% upside from the recent share price of $35.02 if the average analyst target price of $42.57/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting GPK to reach a target price of $17.18/share, which is 21.12% above the recent price of $14.18. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BUD, CQP, and GPK:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF FTLB $21.88 $24.17 10.49% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD $69.36 $89.33 28.80% Cheniere Energy Partners L P CQP $35.02 $42.57 21.56% Graphic Packaging Holding Co GPK $14.18 $17.18 21.12%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

