We Did The Math FNX Can Go To $106

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FNX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $106.40 per unit.

With FNX trading at a recent price near $90.77 per unit, that means that analysts see 17.22% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FNX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI), Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), and Inari Medical Inc (Symbol: NARI). Although ITCI has traded at a recent price of $52.08/share, the average analyst target is 34.73% higher at $70.17/share. Similarly, WOLF has 22.85% upside from the recent share price of $88.18 if the average analyst target price of $108.33/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting NARI to reach a target price of $94.89/share, which is 22.14% above the recent price of $77.69. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ITCI, WOLF, and NARI:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF FNX $90.77 $106.40 17.22% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI $52.08 $70.17 34.73% Wolfspeed Inc WOLF $88.18 $108.33 22.85% Inari Medical Inc NARI $77.69 $94.89 22.14%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

