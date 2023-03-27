"We did not buy Credit Suisse only to close it" - UBS CEO

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 27, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, March 27 (Reuters) - UBS's UBSG.S CEO Ralph Hamers on Monday said the Swiss bank sees its government-orchestrated takeover of Credit Suisse CSGN.S as a growth opportunity, in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

"While we did not seek this transaction, we were prepared, and we see it as an opportunity to accelerate our firm’s growth story," Hamers wrote. "We did not buy Credit Suisse only to close it."

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.