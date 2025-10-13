We Did The Math TCAF Can Go To $43

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (Symbol: TCAF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $43.47 per unit.

With TCAF trading at a recent price near $37.59 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.64% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of TCAF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are S&P Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI), and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC). Although SPGI has traded at a recent price of $486.10/share, the average analyst target is 27.46% higher at $619.57/share. Similarly, CI has 23.00% upside from the recent share price of $300.73 if the average analyst target price of $369.90/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting GEHC to reach a target price of $87.31/share, which is 22.96% above the recent price of $71.01. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SPGI, CI, and GEHC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF TCAF $37.59 $43.47 15.64% S&P Global Inc SPGI $486.10 $619.57 27.46% The Cigna Group CI $300.73 $369.90 23.00% GE HealthCare Technologies Inc GEHC $71.01 $87.31 22.96%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

