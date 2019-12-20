We Could Be On The Verge Of a Breakout

Originally published on Wed Dec 18 for members of ElliottWaveTrader.net: With many stocks moving higher in breakout fashion already, silver and GLD have been lagging. But, that may come to an end shortly.

You see, silver seems to be setting up in a micro i-ii structure off the recent lows, whereas GLD is still below its last week high. However, even though GLD is below its last week high, the action we have seen lately has been quite corrective. So, this makes me lean towards an imminent break out more so than an imminent break down. But, we still need to see that follow through over last week’s high to confirm that.

As far as individual stocks are concerned, the NEM has been moving quite nicely, and seems to be completing wave [i] of iii of [3] of 3. That means we are setting up for a heart of a 3rd wave rally as we look towards 2020.

As far as GDX is concerned, thus far, it has held a potential series of 1’s and 2’s off the recent low, which if we are now able to break out through the micro pivot on the 8-minute chart, we can rally towards the 30 region to complete wave [i] of iii of [3] of 3, as shown on the daily GDX chart.

So, we seem to be on the verge of moving off the recent lows after this multi-month pullback in the metals complex. And, this next 5-wave structure off these lows should set us up for a very powerful heart of a 3rd wave developing for 2020.

See chart on GLD illustrating Avi's wave counts.

Avi Gilburt is a widely followed Elliott Wave analyst and founder of ElliottWaveTrader.net, a live trading room featuring his analysis on the S&P 500, precious metals, oil & USD, plus a team of analysts covering a range of other markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.