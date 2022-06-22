We can't allow unions to win over rail strikes, UK deputy prime minister says

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that the government couldn't allow "militant unions" to win argument over rail strikes that have affected the transport network across the country.

"We can't allow, I'm afraid, the unions, in this very militant way that they've proceeded, to win this argument because it will only hurt the poorest in our society," Raab said on Sky News.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)

((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.