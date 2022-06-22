We can find a new majority, Macron says after losing control of parliament

All party leaders in the French parliament agree on the need to avoid a political gridlock, President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address on Wednesday, adding that he would work towards forming a majority over the coming weeks.

In his first comments on the election in which his camp lost its absolute majority, Macron also said new agreements must be struck across party lines and that the political decision makers now needed to learn to make compromises.

