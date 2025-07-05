We Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Everyone Earned the Same Salary

In a world rife with income inequality, it’s hard not to dream of one where everyone earns the same salary — an income that is more than enough to survive on. Numerous factors make this unlikely, but as a thought experiment, we asked ChatGPT what would happen if such a thing were possible.

Find Out: If Wealth Was Evenly Distributed Across America, How Much Money Would Every Person Have?

Read Next: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

If every American earned the same salary, how might the world as we know it change? Here’s what it said.

Wealth Equality Would Improve — at First

The immediate outcome is that income inequality “would plummet overnight, shrinking the gap between rich and poor,” ChatGPT said. Even better, poverty could be virtually eliminated in this country, meaning that access to basic needs, from housing to healthcare “might improve for low-income Americans.”

Of course, people who had already accumulated wealth before such a theoretical change would still have more.

Explore More: If Bezos’ Wealth Was Evenly Distributed Across the US, How Much Would We Get?

Prices Could Skyrocket or Collapse

However, there’s a downside, too, ChatGPT warned. People with “enough” income would then be empowered to shop more, which could drive up prices on the very essentials that everyone would now ostensibly be able to afford, causing inflation.

“Simultaneously, luxury goods and markets driven by status or exclusivity could falter, because high earners no longer have more spending power,” ChatGPT wrote.

Thus, businesses might have to increase prices to offset higher payroll costs if everyone is paid more than before.

Labor Incentives Would Shift Dramatically

ChatGPT suggested that this would affect how people work, and whether they are motivated to, at all.

“Highly skilled or demanding jobs (doctors, engineers, firefighters) might become harder to fill if they paid the same as low-skill jobs,” ChatGPT wrote. And “undesirable but necessary work” such as sanitation or eldercare, might be hard to find workers for, unless “non-monetary incentives (like status or reduced hours) were offered.”

Motivation could all but ebb away in competitive or performance-based sectors like tech or finance, as well, since there would be less impetus to “earn more.”

The Tax System Could Be Overhauled

If wages change, then the tax system would likely follow suit, ChatGPT suggested. “A flat wage would likely lead to a progressive wealth tax to address differences in assets,” it wrote, since income would no longer be an issue.

The government might also need to subsidize sectors that couldn’t survive with uniform wages, such as “small business or agriculture.”

Wealth Inequality Would Still Exist

The truth is, wealth inequality would still exist, because those who already held assets such as real estate, stocks or other wealth would continue to accrue greater value than the average person, “so the rich could stay rich, even without higher salaries,” ChatGPT wrote.

Inheritance and investment returns would likely become the new dominant sources of inequality.

Cultural and Social Impacts

Ideally, in a world where everyone was less driven by larger incomes, social status would shift from money “to other metrics” such as “creativity, fame, education, influence.”

“Occupational prestige might decline or flatten, since doctors and janitors would earn the same,” ChatGPT wrote.

While this might allow some to pursue passions or public service, still others might feel disincentivized without financial upward mobility.

The Bottom Line

ChatGPT suggested that while the idea is “well-intentioned,” inequity would still exist and “pay parity without structural reforms to wealth, housing, education, and taxation could create as many problems as it solves.”

The economy as we know it — based on wage differentiation, competition and incentive — would need to be completely redesigned. That doesn’t sound like such a terrible thing in a country that is as wealthy and well-resourced as the U.S. is but still has many people going hungry and struggling to afford their most basic needs.

Another Alternative

Unsatisfied with this somewhat bleak picture ChatGPT painted, we asked it what it thought would make a better alternative than just salary equity.

Instead of paying every American the same salary, a more equitable approach “would focus on leveling opportunity, not outcomes,” it wrote. This includes ensuring a true living wage for everyone, expanding access to healthcare and education, reforming the tax code to close loopholes and modestly tax extreme wealth, and creating pathways for economic mobility through homeownership and investment support.

Phew. Just that, huh?

ChatGPT suggested that by rewarding socially essential work and giving all Americans the tools to build financial stability, “we can reduce inequality while still preserving motivation, innovation, and economic dynamism.”

Now somebody ask Elon Musk if he’ll pay to make this happen.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: We Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Everyone Earned the Same Salary

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.