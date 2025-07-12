We Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Everyone in America Got a $10,000 Stimulus Tomorrow — Here’s What it Said

If you were hoping for an economic stimulus check from the federal government, you’re likely to be disappointed.

The idea of a stimulus check briefly made the rounds earlier this year when the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — formerly led by Elon Musk — promised trillions of dollars in federal budget savings.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, there was talk that the Trump administration would distribute 20% of DOGE’s expected tax savings in the form of a stimulus payment or dividend check as high as $5,000 per recipient. But Musk’s promised savings were much lower than originally projected, and the stimulus talk came to a halt.

But suppose the government did issue a stimulus check — not for $5,000, but for $10,000, which is much higher than the $1,400 checks issued by the Biden administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We asked ChatGPT what would happen if everyone in America were issued a $10,000 stimulus check tomorrow. The first thing it said is that the effects would be “massive and complex” and touch on nearly every aspect of the U.S. economy and society.

Below are a few of the other things you could expect.

Short-Term Economic Boom

Most Americans would “immediately spend” some or all of the money on items such as cars, electronics, rent, debt and travel. This in turn would provide a major boost to businesses in the retail, travel, hospitality, food and related industries. The stock markets would also rise due to higher consumer confidence and business revenues.

Inflation Would ‘Likely Spike’

A sudden surge in consumer spending would increase demand faster than supply could keep up. One result is that prices would rise for everything from homes and gas to groceries.

Less Debt, More Savings

Many Americans would use their $10,000 checks to pay off credit cards, student loans and medical bills, which would greatly improve the financial situations of millions of households. For those who don’t have a lot of debt, such as the wealthy, part or all of the stimulus money would go directly into bank savings.

Lower Income Americans Would Gain the Most

According to ChatGPT, $10,000 is a “life-changing” sum for people who have been living paycheck-to-paycheck, so lower income Americans would enjoy a major financial boost. The checks would temporarily narrow the wealth gap, while also convincing some Americans to leave the workforce or reduce their hours.

Scams Would Increase — and So Would the National Debt

One of the main risks of a massive stimulus program is that it would attract fraudsters and cybercriminals and lead to more financial scams.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government would have to spend about $3.35 trillion to issue $10,000 checks to every American — which is roughly the size of the entire federal budget. This would lead to a “massive” increase in the national debt unless it were offset by higher taxes or spending cuts elsewhere. In addition, the Federal Reserve might have to “aggressively” raise interest rates.

