We Asked ChatGPT To Pick Between Apple and Microsoft Stock: Here’s What It Chose

Investing in the second- and third-largest tech companies in the world might feel like a slam dunk. However, if you’re only going to put your money into one of them, choosing between the two can be a challenge — so GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT to assist.

If price is your main concern, Apple stock is significantly cheaper than Microsoft. As of Aug. 15, 2025, Apple stock was priced at $231.59 per share, with Microsoft stock more than double at $520.17 per share.

Of course, if you’re thinking about investing in one of these companies, stock performance and company stability — especially amid tariffs — is likely a major concern. Keep reading to find out which stock ChatGPT said is a better pick.

Check Out: I Asked ChatGPT When I Could Retire — I Couldn’t Believe the Answer

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Apple vs. Microsoft Stock Performance

“Looking purely at market performance, Microsoft has significantly outperformed Apple over the past decade,” the chatbot said.

It cited Microsoft’s (MSFT) annualized return at approximately 29%, with Apple’s (AAPL) averaging 24.4%. As for year-to-date, it noted that Microsoft has gained around 24.4%, while Apple declined roughly 6.7%.

Given this, it’s not surprising that ChatGPT touted Microsoft as the better-performing stock. It noted that Microsoft has historically delivered stronger long-term returns than Apple and has continued this trend in 2025 thus far.

Discover More: Self-Made Millionaires Suggest 5 Stocks You Should Never Sell

Company Most Likely To Keep Up Their Track Record

Microsoft and Apple are both strong companies today, but there’s no guarantee their reign will continue. Therefore, it’s important to consider factors like tariffs and recent strategic moves to try to gauge future success.

Despite being more exposed to tariffs than Microsoft, Apple is actively working to mitigate risks, according to ChatGPT. This includes making major manufacturing investments, supply chain diversification and operational adjustments.

“Apple has committed a total of $600 billion toward U.S. manufacturing, adding $100 billion most recently, which helped secure exemptions from the new 100% chip tariffs announced by the administration,” the chatbot said. “The stock responded positively, gaining over 5% on the announcement.”

Additionally, as part of a strategic supply chain adjustment, Apple is moving production from China to India and Vietnam, ChatGPT said.

The company has still managed to deliver impressive financial results, despite taking major tariff-related financial hits. Specifically, tariffs cost Apple around $800 million this quarter — and are expected to reach $1.1 billion next quarter — but the company’s third-quarter revenue reached $94 billion, the chatbot said.

Since software is its primary focus, Microsoft has a lower exposure to tariffs than Apple, ChatGPT said.

“During the initial tariffs announced in April, Microsoft’s stock held up better than many hardware-focused peers, demonstrating its defensive position,” said ChatGPT.

The company is also working to expand its European presence with five “Digital Commitments” — including expanding cloud and AI infrastructure, legal resilience measures and assurances around data privacy and operation continuity, the chatbot said.

The Bottom Line

Due its software-heavy nature, Microsoft is less vulnerable to tariffs than Apple. The company is also working hard to reinforce it’s global infrastructure, largely in Europe.

Therefore, if you’re focused on tariff resilience and global supply chain pressure, Microsoft has a more insulated position, ChatGPT said. However, if you’re more interested in strategic adaptation to trade policy risks, Apple is working aggressively to stay on track with its growth plans.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: We Asked ChatGPT To Pick Between Apple and Microsoft Stock: Here’s What It Chose

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.