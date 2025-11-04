We Asked ChatGPT, Grok and 3 Other AIs About the No. 1 Investing Tip for the Middle Class: Here’s What They Said

It may seem like we’ve just begun to realize the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on our lives at home and at work, but AI assistants have been helping us with daily tasks for years now. However, when it comes to using it for information, our reliance has grown, even at the expense of the potential loss of independent and critical thinking.

Regardless of what you feel about AI’s future impact, platforms will continue to improve current issues and factual errors. But how do AI assistants differ in their responses? With so many options available now, it seems like most chatbots point a user in the same direction, using similar wording — sometimes, the exact same wording — as each other.

ChatGPT vs. Gemini vs. Claude vs. Grok vs. DeepSeek. When GOBankingRates asked these five AI assistants what the single best investing strategy for middle class Americans was, they provided similar results, with one exception. Can you guess which chatbot bucked the trend?

ChatGPT

If you want to build wealth without stress, playing the long game by investing in low-cost index funds will do the trick, said the world’s most popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

“You don’t need to be a Wall Street expert — just stay invested and let compounding do its work,” it recommended. “$500/month invested for 25 years at 8% average return = $472,000+.”

Claude

Known for its privacy policy and its higher interactive and conversational qualities, Claude has a variety of communication styles to choose from, which is likely something all AI assistants, if they don’t already, will be offering in the future.

Our prompt garnered a similar response to other AI platforms, and Claude emphasized the importance of starting early. “Time in the market beats timing the market,” Claude said.

DeepSeek

Although its answer relies on dollar-cost averaging and compounding interest, DeepSeek is our outlier, framing its response toward the behavioral, by “paying yourself first.” It’s a slight difference, but one that might grab the attention of the cautious would-be middle-class investor.

“For the middle class, the biggest wealth-building challenge is rarely a lack of income, but rather the constant financial drain of daily life (bills, mortgages, car payments, etc.),” DeepSeek wrote. “Money tends to get spent if it’s easily available. This tip solves that problem at its root.”

Gemini

When it comes to investing, your most valuable resource is time, said Google’s Gemini chatbot. Investing early and consistently will generate plenty of profit over time thanks to the power of compounding.

Dollar-cost averaging eliminates the anxiety that comes with trying to “time the market.” Of course, if your employer matches your retirement fund contributions, kick it to the max!

Grok

Grok also emphasizes low-risk, high-diversified investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or index funds, or taking advantage of tax-friendly 401(k)s or IRAs. “For example, contributing $500 monthly to an S&P 500 index fund with an average annual return of 7% could grow to over $1 million in 40 years,” said the generative AI assistant powered by xAI.

For those new to investing, the motive might be to chase “hot” investments. However, for those making a “middle-class” income, building wealth for retirement by consistently buying low-cost index funds, holding them long term, and letting time and compounding do the heavy lifting is the best strategy, according to most experts — even artificial ones.

