We Are Witnessing the Rise of Female Entrepreneurs, Leaders and Influencers

By Master Sri Akarshana, founder of I Am Creator

The massive influence of women into the business world is proof of the adoption of a more inclusive corporate culture across the globe. Despite the numbers, to date, heavily stacked up against them, women are succeeding in the corporate world at a noteworthy pace. Even outside the corporate world, women are thriving, creating and leading new-age startups, leadership initiatives and more.

The growing numbers are a sign of a better tomorrow with more women called and motivated to be in top managerial positions. Also, top market participants like investors and leaders are seeing the value of women-run organizations and startups. This growing interest is less of a marketing gimmick or social movement and more of delayed gratification for the much-deserved.

Women, wealth and world of business

Despite the business world moving at a rapid pace, the fact of the matter is that its sustainability is still in question. The inclusion of women and their innate stability is a must-have for businesses to thrive and see consistent growth. This boils down to women’s natural intuition and their ability to notice opportunities in chaos.

Also, the hunger for innovation in the business world places first-mover advantage at a pedestal. There is a real need for women leaders, mentors and consultants who can care for and nurture a business and its people. Lots of first-time entrepreneurs are over-awed by funding, competition and similar factors. With a motherly mindset intact, women experts can look after their business with value-centric initiatives and empathetic consulting.

So, there are multiple avenues where businesses are requiring the skills inherent in women who are eager to lead. And this goes beyond technical or educational competencies. Globally, there is a growing realization of the need for women in the business world. Tech firm Cognizant is hiring tens of thousands of women through their Women Empowered and Women in Digital Initiatives. Then there are groups like Girls Who Invest, a non-profit organization that aims to increase the number of women in portfolio management and leadership in the asset management industry.

Businesses with feminine energy thrives

The feminine side of a human being is more flexible, more balanced and caring. It focuses on what value can be added to the market, adapting its offer to what is needed and demanded. After all the challenging experiences last year brought with it, what the world most needs right now is that balance, that tenderness and that light during the chaos.

Darwin once said, "It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is most adaptable to change." Maybe this is why Intel is aiming to have 40% of their technical workforce be women by 2030.

Many businesses have been able to adapt to all the extreme fluctuations experienced everywhere with the pandemic because they could pivot and adjust to the new marketplace. Feminine energy usually knows how to apply that flexibility to make the best decisions and handle the circumstances aiming for the most beneficial results.

This is also why investors are eager to support women-led initiatives and businesses. With more exposure, women-led businesses can generate tremendous value and revenue and bring to light the unequal and overlooked facets of a business. Research from 2014 found that female board representation is positively related to accounting returns.

Values over interests; Future of businesses

Compromising on values for business interests is very common, and we can see it happening very frequently these days. Firms across the globe during the pandemic might have placed financial interests over their core values.

It's understandable that tough decisions must be made when challenges happen, and it's valuable to find the balance between what needs to be done accompanied by the protection and care after the employees, the most valuable asset of any company. This is something that most women have within them naturally as leaders.

Gender diversity and inclusivity in the workplace is not a tagline for women but a reality that should already be manifested. Everything needs to be fair for everyone, no matter their gender, orientation, religious standpoints, etc. It's important for us as humans to find what unites us, instead of what divides us. We are all one.

