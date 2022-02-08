We are moving towards normalisation of monetary policy, says France's Le Maire

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Europe is moving towards a normalisation of monetary policy, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio on Tuesday, adding that although inflation was still high, he expected the inflation rate to ease towards the end of the year.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

