WDS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (Symbol: WDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.37, changing hands as high as $23.72 per share. Woodside Energy Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.11 per share, with $26.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.