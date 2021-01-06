WDR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 1/8/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/8/21, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (Symbol: WDR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 2/1/21. As a percentage of WDR's recent stock price of $25.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when WDR shares open for trading on 1/8/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WDR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.8701 per share, with $25.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.46.

In Wednesday trading, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

